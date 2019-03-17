|
|
John W. "Jack" Connor
Binghamton - John W. "Jack" Connor, 87 of Binghamton, passed away on March 15. He was predeceased by his parents, Irene and Joseph Connor and baby brother Tommy.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary Ann and stepchildren John, Robert (Amy) and David Christian, Kathy Johnson and grandchildren Timothy, Matthew and Michael Christian...A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Monday March 18th, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery in Mausoleum I. Friends may call at the Cemetery from 9:30 am until the time of the service. Arrangements are by the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street, Johnson City.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019