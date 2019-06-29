Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
John W. Humphrey

John W. Humphrey Obituary
John W. Humphrey

East Syracuse - John W. Humphrey, 80, of East Syracuse, formerly of Binghamton, passed away Tuesday June 25, well into his eighty-first year, after a long and fruitful life. He is lovingly survived by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy, son Todd, daughter-in-law Kristina, granddaughter Emily, and younger siblings Peggy Knox and Bill Humphrey and their spouses Dave and Kathy. He is also remembered by many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Jack retired from AT&T after more than 35 years of service, and enjoyed a second career as office manager for Digipicts in Syracuse. He served his country in the National Guard. Jack was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, and a 40-year member of the National Railway Historical Society, where he served for many years as a director and coordinator of special restoration projects. He co-authored and published two books on railroad history and photography with his son. Jack's many hobbies, interests, and collections included photography, railroads, travel, home improvement, music, antique cameras, vintage automobiles and vehicles, model trains, roadside diners, aircraft, collectible coins, golf, and Americana. Sometimes known as the Road Warrior, he made countless trips with family and friends by car on the scenic byways and blue highways of America, and sometimes traveled by train, recording his experiences on the way. He leaves behind a legacy of photographs and memories. Funeral services will be held Monday, 1:00 PM at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY 13760 with the Very Rev. Michael Kleban, officiating. Entombment will follow in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell, NY. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Monday from 11:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 29 to June 30, 2019
