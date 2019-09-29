|
|
John W. Hunton passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019, in Sterling Heights, Michigan. He was 94 years old.
John lived with his wife Elizabeth, and his sons Robert, Bruce and Steven, at 408 Robin Lane in Vestal from 1971 until he relocated to Michigan in 2015. John was born in Ossining, New York, and grew up in Manhattan and Pocantico Hills. A World War II veteran, John served in the Navy in the Pacific theater until the conclusion of the war. John graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1950 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He was employed by I.B.M. with various managerial and executive assignments in Endicott, Poughkeepsie and Armonk, before returning to Endicott in 1971. He retired as head of site security in 1987.
John is survived by his sons Robert, Bruce and Steven, his daughters -in -law Robin, Christine and Jeanne, his six grandchildren, Andrew, and his wife Katherine, Christopher, Geoffrey, and his wife Cara, Cathryne, and her husband James, Sarah and Thomas, his great-grandchildren Joseph and Madellina, as well as his nephew Douglas and his wife Diana, his sisters-in-law and several nieces. He was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth, his daughter Susan, his brother Alfred and sister-in-law JoAnn and his parents Alfred and Edna.
John was an active volunteer and served as an officer or volunteer in Little League Baseball, Boy Scouts, Meals on Wheels and the Susquenango Kennel Club. He also served as an announcer and steward at the local dog and horse shows.
Services will be held at the Vestal United Methodist Church, on October 5th at 10:00. Burial will be held immediately afterward in Vestal Park Cemetery.
Anyone wishing to make donations in lieu of flowers may contribute to Saint Joseph's Indian School, Chamberlain, South Dakota.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 29, 2019