John W. KadlecBinghamton - John William Kadlec passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the NYS Veterans' Home in Oxford, NY. He was just shy of his 95th birthday. John was reunited with his parents, Joseph and Joanna (Berka) Kadlec, his brother Joe, his son, Jimmy and his daughter-in-law, Carmie (Marrongelli). He is survived by his granddaughter, Terri Sanderson and her husband Derek (Troy, NY); his grandson, Jimmy Jr and his girlfriend Chelsea Tracy-Bronson (Seaside Park, NJ); his great-grandson, Justin Sanderson. John also leaves behind his ex-wife and her husband, Valerie and John Matias (Johnson City, NY), both of whom were dear friends of his; as well as several nieces, nephews and many, many friends. John grew up in the First Ward of Binghamton and was a lifelong parishioner of St. Cyril's Church. John proudly served our country, enlisting in the US Navy, where he earned several medals and ribbons as a Radioman Third Class. He spent his career with Ozalid Corporation as a draftsman and inspector. He was an avid bowler and supported his son and grandson's team for many years once he gave up the sport himself. He also enjoyed golfing, and spending summer Sundays with his son and cousins at Ely Park. He loved his Yankees. At age 79, he picked up country line dancing and guitar, teaching us an old dog can learn new tricks. We would like to thank the staff at NYS Veterans' Home for their care and support of our Grandpa, as well as the residents he befriended; you made the last year and a half of his life so full and you all meant so much to him. Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 28, from 10:30-11:30 am, at SS.Cyril and Methodius Church, 148 Clinton St., Binghamton, NY, where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:30 am. Burial will follow at Slovak Catholic Cemetery. If joining us, please wear a mask and maintain appropriate social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the residents fund at the NYS Veterans' Home in Oxford. To keep John's memory alive, learn a new trick. Arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.