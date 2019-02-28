|
|
John Watts
Endicott - John Watts, 73 of Endicott, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents John and Florence; brother Carl; father in law Joseph Staniulis and sister in law Kim Watts. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years Linda; sons Michael (Michele) and Robert (Linda) Watts; grandchildren Kristen (Princess); Joseph; Nicholas; Analiese; Cydney; Lorelei and Sophia; two brothers Bob (Sandy) and Brooks Watts; mother in law May Staniulis; sister in law Virginia Watts; also several nieces; nephews; cousins; aunts; uncles and friends, including a special niece Dani and special friends Dick Sura and Gary and Donna Newlon. He was recently retired construction manager with Bearsch, Compeau, Knudson Associates and was a member of the Carpenter's Union. John coached and mentored hundreds of kids in youth baseball and hockey and professionals in the construction trade. He will always be known for his fierce loyalty and love of his family.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday 3 pm from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Friday from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019