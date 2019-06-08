|
|
John "Jack" Willard Burlingame
- - Our beloved father, John "Jack" Willard Burlingame, 90, passed away June 5, 2019. Jack was a talented artist. His artistic talent derived from his grandfather, John Willard Clawson famed American artist, who was the grandson of Brigham Young. His paternal grandfather was Miles Eaton Burlingame who was the District Attorney of Cortland County. A true perfectionist he did everything his way, in his time on his terms. As the owner of Jack Burlingame Studio, he photographed thousands of events which included weddings, special occasions, high school sports, graduating seniors, children, business professionals and community leaders in the triple cities. He always looked forward to his annual trips to the Adirondacks during the fall. Jack considered himself a great athlete but above all, he was an avid skier and enjoyed that the most.
He was predeceased by his three wives,:Madeline, Mary and Jane; parents; Neil and Louise Burlingame, brother 1st Lt. Miles W. Burlingame, USAF: sister Hope Martin and a special friend Debbie Mosher. Jack is survived by his children: Stephen Burlingame, Plano Texas; Jaclyn Burlingame, Vestal; Katie Weber, Endwell; Karin Burlingame, Binghamton; stepchildren: Ted Warner and Julie Brooks, both of Endicott; treasured grandchildren: Aaron Jonah Young, Whitney (Adam) Tuttle, Ashley (Joshua) Manning; eight great grandchildren: Sage, Phoenix, Gabriel, Hudson, Windsor, Scarlett, Emilia and Elliott; nephews: Mike Martin and Peter Martin, both of Eugene, Oregon. Jack's family would like to thank the caring staff on 2B at Absolut of Endicott for his wonderful care.
Memorial services will be held 5:00 pm, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton. Interment will be in Willett Cemetery at a later date. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until the time of services. Memorial contributions in Jack's name may be made to the , 13 Beech Street, Johnson City, NY 13790. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 8, 2019