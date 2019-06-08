Services
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for John Burlingame
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Willard "Jack" Burlingame

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Willard "Jack" Burlingame Obituary
John "Jack" Willard Burlingame

- - Our beloved father, John "Jack" Willard Burlingame, 90, passed away June 5, 2019. Jack was a talented artist. His artistic talent derived from his grandfather, John Willard Clawson famed American artist, who was the grandson of Brigham Young. His paternal grandfather was Miles Eaton Burlingame who was the District Attorney of Cortland County. A true perfectionist he did everything his way, in his time on his terms. As the owner of Jack Burlingame Studio, he photographed thousands of events which included weddings, special occasions, high school sports, graduating seniors, children, business professionals and community leaders in the triple cities. He always looked forward to his annual trips to the Adirondacks during the fall. Jack considered himself a great athlete but above all, he was an avid skier and enjoyed that the most.

He was predeceased by his three wives,:Madeline, Mary and Jane; parents; Neil and Louise Burlingame, brother 1st Lt. Miles W. Burlingame, USAF: sister Hope Martin and a special friend Debbie Mosher. Jack is survived by his children: Stephen Burlingame, Plano Texas; Jaclyn Burlingame, Vestal; Katie Weber, Endwell; Karin Burlingame, Binghamton; stepchildren: Ted Warner and Julie Brooks, both of Endicott; treasured grandchildren: Aaron Jonah Young, Whitney (Adam) Tuttle, Ashley (Joshua) Manning; eight great grandchildren: Sage, Phoenix, Gabriel, Hudson, Windsor, Scarlett, Emilia and Elliott; nephews: Mike Martin and Peter Martin, both of Eugene, Oregon. Jack's family would like to thank the caring staff on 2B at Absolut of Endicott for his wonderful care.

Memorial services will be held 5:00 pm, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton. Interment will be in Willett Cemetery at a later date. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until the time of services. Memorial contributions in Jack's name may be made to the , 13 Beech Street, Johnson City, NY 13790. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now