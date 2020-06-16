Jolene Ann Rose Bieber Whitehead



Otego - Jolene Ann Rose Bieber Whitehead 81 of Otego, NY died peacefully surrounded by all eight of her children in spirit at the Testa Family Hospice House in NC on May 24,2020. She was born in Binghamton NY in 1939 to Mildred and Edward Bieber. On February 21, 1960 she married the love of her life Warren Douglas Whitehead who preceded her in death in 1992, she was also preceded by both her parents, a sister, Selene and a brother, Richard. While raising all eight of her children, six biological and two she adopted from Doug's first marriage, she worked at the Oneonta Dress factory until it closed and then the Fox Nursing home. Doug and Jolene, as they were known, also built 3 different houses in Otego. As their family grew and changed, the last being a log cabin on Franklin Mountain overlooking Otego, however, Doug never got to live in the cabin as he died shortly before completion. Jolene called the hill home for many years in the summers and going to FL,TN and most recently NC in the winters. Jolene's biggest passion was her faith in the Lord and her love for her family. Jolene loved to babysit (spoil) her grandchildren of which she had many. She loved reading books and her Bible. The NY Mets was her favorite baseball team and if she wasn't at home watching a game, she would be across town having coffee with her best friends Dot and Charlie Wilber. Jolene is survived by her brothers Butch and Harley. She is also survived by all eight of her children, daughters Lila Smith, Darla Eberling and life partner John, and Kathy Fitch. Sons Tony, Doug and wife Glenda, Jay and wife Nancy, Tim and life partner Denice and Ben and wife Monica. She had 17 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life for Jolene on July 3, 2020 from 5-7 at the Susquehanna Trails Campground in Oneonta NY. In lieu of flowers the family asked that you consider donating to your local Hospice organization.









