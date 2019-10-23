|
Jolene M. Jones
Adams - Jolene M. Jones, 36, of Adams and formerly of Clayton and Endicott, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 18, 2019, at her home.
A calling hour will be held at the Clayton United Methodist Church on Sunday, October 27, from 3 - 4 PM followed by the funeral service at 4 PM with Rev. Earl LaLone, pastor, presiding, where Jolene had been a parishioner and the family continues to attend. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton.
Jolene was born Nov. 2, 1982, in Binghamton. She attended Charles F. Johnson Elementary School in Endicott until the family moved to Clayton where she continued at T. I. Middle school from grade 6 and graduated Class of 2000 from Thousand Islands High School in Cape Vincent.
In her youth, she excelled in gymnastics at The Girls Club in Endicott. Through adolescence, she enjoyed partaking in Clayton's Figure Skating Club. Jolene was a collector of porcelain dolls, enjoyed garage sales, being on 'the' River, and fishing. She loved the out-of-doors, camping, and spending time with family. She also loved chicken spiedies. She was a fan of the NY Yankees and NY Giants. Jolene always had a furry companion including her cat, "Buster", whose care is now entrusted to her parents and children. She had a passion for helping people and spent most of her adult years working as a Home Health Aide who truly loved her clients. Jolene loved to listen to music, often sang along, sometimes improvising and making her own funny parodies. One of her favorite songs was "La Isla Bonita" by Madonna, which is Spanish for, "The Beautiful Island".
She is survived by her parents, Ernest L. "Ernie" and Patricia "Pat/Patter" A. Jones, Clayton; mother, Maryjane Jones-Hamilton, Binghamton; three children, Colton and Zoe, Clayton; Hannah, LaFargeville; three brothers, Joshua Jones, Albany; Mark Jones, Binghamton; and Ian Hudick, Tuscon, AZ; two sisters, Julie Engle and husband Mark, LaFargeville; Serena Williams and husband Jimmy, Endicott; stepbrother, Duane Rood, Syracuse; stepsister, Cherie Fetterman and husband Bob, Cazenovia; sister-in-law, Jammie Hayes, Apalachin; several aunts and uncles including Harold "Butch" Smith and wife Cindy, Binghamton; Tom Morton and wife Bonnie, Campville; Carol Jones; Port Richie, FL; other uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jolene is predeceased by paternal grandparents, Donald (1979) and Frances (1994) Jones, Endicott; maternal grandparents, Marion "Cap" Rabert (1980) and Mignonette Rabert Sanders (2006), Binghamton; brother, Ernie Jones, Jr. (2014), Apalachin; uncle, Ken Jones (2009), Homer; uncle, Paul Valentine (2003), and his wife Susan (2003), Binghamton; cousins, Dominic Smith (2009), Endwell; and Denialle Smith (2017), Syracuse.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019