Jon F. Van Deusen
Binghamton, NY - Jon Frederick Van Deusen, of Binghamton, NY, passed away unexpectedly on January 30th. He was 55. Jon was a beloved father, husband, and member of his community. He started ZMK Construction, Inc. in 2003 and worked hard for the next 16 years to create a successful and well-respected business in Broome County. Jon was beginning to prepare for retirement with his loving wife of 30 years, Laurie, but those close to him often noted that it would be difficult for him to enjoy the retired life because it meant leaving construction, ZMK and the dedicated men and women who worked with and for him throughout his career.
Jon loved puzzles and playing board games and card games with his three children, six siblings and extended family. The youngest of seven children, Jon had a wonderful childhood in Cobleskill, NY. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary, and his father, Jim. He is survived by his brothers Jim (Kathleen) and Bob and his sisters Nancy (Sandy), Marie (Joe), Peggy (Ruth), and Sr. Betsy, and many treasured nieces and nephews. Jon enjoyed camping and fishing, and one of his favorite times of the year was the week he spent with his family in the Adirondacks at Pyramid Life Center. Jon's three children Zachary, Maureen, and Katy were all taught to fish by their dad at PLC. Mariah, Ben and Zack have joined the family as partners to his children.
Jon and Laurie had just embarked on their next stage in life as grandparents to granddaughter Noelle, who was born in April 2019. Jon was an amazing poppy to his granddaughter during the moments they shared, and he was an incredibly generous and loving father to his children. Jon will be remembered by his wife for the handwritten love notes he left her around the house, how he took care of her and as her best friend for almost four decades.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday February 4th, 2020 from 4 until 7pm at St. Mary's Church Kirkwood 975 US-11 Kirkwood, NY 13795.
Visitation will also be held on Wednesday February 5th, 2020 from 10:30am until 11:30 am at St. Vincent's Church Washington Heights in Cobleskill, NY. A Funeral Liturgy will follow at 11:30am.
In lieu of flowers, Jon's family asks that donations be made in his memory to Pyramid Life Center at 40 North Main Avenue, Albany, NY 12203.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020