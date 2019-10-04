|
|
Jon Gregory Toombs
Endwell - Jon Gregory Toombs of Endwell, was born on March 27, 1950 in Geneva, NY and passed away with his family with him on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Stuart and Alice (Earing) Toombs. He is survived by his daughters Sarah Cote of Owego, NY and Elizabeth (Christopher) Gray of Ashfield, MA; his grandchildren Katrina, Morgan, and Kaylie Cote and William, Stuart, Magdalene, Elizabeth Alice, and Richard Gray; his brother Andrew (Nancy) Toombs, his previous wife Bernadette Toombs; nieces Rebecca, Suzanne, and their families; and many friends.
Jon will be remembered for his fondness of the outdoors, camping, canoeing, and hiking. He retired from IBM Endicott after working as an engineer. He was a dedicated member of the Endwell Volunteer Fire Department and rope rescue squad; active in Skywarn and as a Ham Radio operator/silent key K2MN; enjoyed good music, aeronautics, hot coffee, his local diner, and a cold Dr Pepper. In respect of his wishes, his family will remember his life privately.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 4, 2019