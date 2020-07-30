Jon (Tom) Miller



Johnson City - Jon (Tom) Miller, 75, passed away Friday night July 24, 2020 in Johnson City. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Irene V. Miller, two sons Robert P. Maliwacki, Timothy S. Miller and one daughter Tammy Miller. Five grandchildren Christopher Maliwacki, Brandon and Adam Wach, Miranda Plummer and Tyler Sanderhoff. Three great grandchildren, Makenna and Noah Maliwacki and Adley Wach and one step granddaughter Brooklyn. He is predeceased by a son Thomas Miller and a granddaughter Sarah Maliwacki. Also leaving behind many loving family members and friends. A service will be held on Saturday August 8th at 11am at Union Center Christian Church, 950 Boswell Hill Rd. Endicott, NY. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.









