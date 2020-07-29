Jonathan "Jon" Alenik



Henderson, NV - Jonathan "Jon" Alenik, of Henderson, NV passed away July 23, 2020 at age 63. He was raised in Binghamton, NY where he graduated from Binghamton Central High School in 1974 and SUNY Binghamton University in 1978, earning a BS degree in Business Management.



In 1983, Jon began a successful 37-yr. banking career, first with Sun Trust Bank in FL, followed by Bank of America in LV, NV. In 1997 Jon joined the American Bankers Association as a relationship Manager where he remained for the duration of his career. Jon was well regarded & respected throughout the financial services industry.



John was equally passionate about work, family & friends. He enjoyed friendships with diverse people, engaging everyone with the same warmth, curiosity & respect. These are the same qualities that made him such an extraordinary son, sibling & uncle.



Jon felt strongly about giving back and helping those less fortunate. He supported and volunteered for several organizations including the Human Rights Campaign, LGBT Center of LV, the NV Partnership for Homeless Youth, Inspiring Children Foundation, and the Clark County School District "Professionals & Youths Building a Commitment" initiative.



John is preceded by his parents Eileen and Marvin Alenik and his brother David Alenik. Jon is survived by two siblings: Gail Alenik Peck of Williamsburg, VA and Glenn Alenik of Binghamton, NY. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Ann Keefe Alenik, nieces Bianca Alenik and Colby Peck Preston, and nephews Trenton and Clayton Alenik, all of whom he loved and adored. In addition, he is survived by his cherished Aunt Carol, several cousins & lifelong friends.



A private service will be held in Binghamton, NY, where Jon's ashes will be laid to rest with his beloved parents.



In lieu of flowers, John request that donations be made in his memory to either of the following organizations: LGBT center of LV, 401 South Maryland Parkway, LV NV 89101 | NV partnership for Homeless Youth, PO Box 20135, LV, NV 89112 | Inspiring Children Foundation, PO Box 60953, Boulder City, NV 89006.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store