Jonathan Michael Husted
Minneapolis, MN - It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our son Jonathan Michael Husted at his home in Minneapolis on January 31 from a heart attack at the age of 36. Jon grew up in Owego, NY, graduating from Owego Free Academy in 2001 where he was co-captain of the varsity baseball and soccer teams, 1st chair trumpet in the stage and jazz bands and editor of the school news paper. He received a degree in chemical engineering from Bucknell University in 2005 where he was a member of TKE fraternity. He worked as a business consultant with Accenture for a dozen years before attending St. Thomas University Law School where he was in his final semester. He had interned last summer with the law firm Gray Plant Mooty and was looking forward to beginning his legal career with them in the fall.
Jon is survived by his loving wife Kristin Johnson, his parents Ruthie and Michael Husted, his grandmother Doris Husted, his sister Crystal Taylor (Brian Coyne), aunt Jessie Murphy (Mike Orlovsky), uncles Jim (Donna) Fredrick, Roger (Sheila) Fredrick, Tom (Karen) Husted, his in laws Sue and Grant Johnson, sister in law Erica, brother in law C.J., nephew and godson Sawyer, niece Emma, nephews Landon, Justin, Zackery and Noah and his best friend Ryan Cirbus and his dog Bucky. He was predeceased by his grandfather Mike Husted Sr., grandparents Marge and John Fredrick, uncle Rick Fredrick and aunt Suzanne Husted.
Jon's adventurous spirit found its match in Kristin whom he married in 2015 with their love of traveling off the beaten path, sampling local cuisine and culture. Jon loved discovering obscure music and sharing it with his friends. He loved to dance. He was a special man and the world is a poorer place with him gone. The time and place for a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020