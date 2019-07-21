|
Joseph Adornato
Oakland - Joseph N. Adornato
Of Oakland, Pa.
Joseph N. Adornato, 86, of Oakland, PA passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Barnes Kasson Hospital in Susquehanna after an illness.
He was predeceased by his parents Carmelo & Marina Adornato, sister Rachel Adornato, three brothers Anthony, Francis and Philip Adornato.
He is survived by his loving wife Catherine, two sons and daughters-in-law Joseph & Sara Adornato, Thomas & Stacy Adornato, four grandchildren Zachary, Hunter, Sara, and Josephine, and many nieces and nephews.
He was a lifetime member of the St. John's Church, Canawacta Rod and Gun Club, American Legion Post #86, Loyal Order of Moose #794 and Susquehanna Fire Department. Joseph served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955 and in the Reserves for 6 years before being Honorably Discharged.
Joseph worked for many years as a teacher in the Windsor School District. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday July 23rd at 10am at the St. John's Church in Susquehanna with Rev. David Cramer officiating.
Interment will be in the St. John's Cemetery in Susquehanna.
The family will receive friends on Monday July 22nd from 4 to 7pm at the Hennessey's Funeral Home 747 Jackson Ave. Susquehanna, Pa.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 21, 2019