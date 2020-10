Joseph BillerKirkwood - Joseph Biller, Kirkwood NY, 90, passed away on October 7, 2020. Joe is survived by loving family and friends; Ann, Linda (Neil), Mike (Kathy), Tom, Christina (Kevin), Mike (Liz), Sidney, Lucaus, Lorrie (David), Kayla, Kelly, Jesse. There will be no viewing or funeral service. Please make any donations in his name to the charity of your choice Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.