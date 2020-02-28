|
|
Joseph C. DiRenzo
Conklin, NY - Joseph Charles DiRenzo Sr. 95, of Conklin went to be with the Lord peacefully February 26, 2020 at Willow Point Nursing Home.
Son of the late Urbano and Amelia (DeFelice) DiRenzo. Joe attended local schools, and then Married his true love, Arlene Hall.
He was predeceased by; his wife, Arlene in 1996, an infant son David Thomas DiRenzo in 1958, his siblings; Thomas, Louis, Theresa, George, Rachela. Joseph is survived by; his children, Joseph Jr (Binghamton), Michael (Binghamton), Shelly (Conklin), Susan and Don (Conklin); his grandchildren, Jason (Nicole) Bernthon, Kelly (Kyle) Howe, Michael (Tonya), Shelly (Brian) Allen, Susan (Michael) Osterhout; his great-grandchildren, Addison, Madelyn, Dylan, Katelyn, Allyson, Brian Jr., Dominick, and Gavin; many many niece's, nephews, cousins and friends. He retired as an Engineer from IBM after 27 years and was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club. He was a hospital volunteer at UHS for many years and substituted at Susquehanna Valley Schools. He was a longtime member of St. Andrews Church and St. Mary's of the Assumption. He enjoyed sports especially bowling and golfing, played Minor League Baseball for the Roanoke Red Sox for a period, and also then coached little league baseball back in the day. The family would like to thank the staff at Willow Point Nursing home for their kind and compassionate care of our dad.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at Noon Monday, March 2, 2020 at Sts. John & Andrew Church 1263 Vestal Ave in Binghamton with Rev. Msgr. Michael Meagher officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 11am until the time of service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.SavageFS.com. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Joe's memory to the Conklin Youth Sports Program. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service in Binghamton.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020