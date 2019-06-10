|
Joseph C. Morgan
Endwell - Joseph C. Morgan, of Endwell, passed away Saturday afternoon June 8, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife Carol; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Charles and Lori Morgan, Joseph Morgan, G.P. and Kristen Morgan; three grandsons, Trevor and Rebecca Morgan, Nathan Morgan and Lucas Morgan; six granddaughters, Ashley Morgan and fiancé, Mike Kushner, Brittany and Andy Anthony, Alexis and Joe Aston, Taylor Morgan, Hallie Morgan, and Julia Morgan; five great-grandchildren, Logan, Lilyanna, Kennedy, Sloan and Ava Grace; his sister, Mary Parente; also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Joe was born September 11, 1942 in Pittston, Pennsylvania the son of the late Charles and Margaret Morgan. He was a member of The Church of the Holy Family, Endwell. Joe was a well respected businessman in the Triple Cities Area. He was the C.E.O. of multiple Metal Finishing Businesses, he was an avid golfer who had numerous holes-in-one throughout his golfing career, a member of the Binghamton Country Club for over 40 years and a member of the Reserve Country Club in Pawley's Island, South Carolina. Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on Wednesday, June 12th at 1:00 pm at The Church of the Holy Family 3600 Phyllis St. Endwell. The Family will receive friends at church, Wednesday from 11:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, New York 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 10 to June 12, 2019