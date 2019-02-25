|
Joseph Cecala
Endwell - Joseph "Joe" Franklin Cecala, 78, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He is survived by his partner, Carol Hamlin; his daughters, Lisa and Robin; his granddaughter, Alexandra; his brother, Dennis (Marie) Cecala; Carol's daughter, Kelley Hamlin (Tilghman Smith); his former wife, Barbara Cecala; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and many good friends. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph Cecala; his mother, Agnes (Lazarony) Cecala; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The first visitation will be held Wednesday, February 27, 4-7 p.m. at Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 E. Main St., Endicott, NY 13760. On Thursday, February 28, 4-7 p.m., family and friends will also receive visitors at McGraw-Kowal Funeral Home, 736 Central Ave, Dunkirk, NY 14048. On Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m., a mass of Christian burial will be held at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 1032 Central Ave, Dunkirk, NY 14048. A private interment will follow. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Greek Peak Adaptive Snow Sports program at: Greek Peak Adaptive Snow Sports, 518 Hooper Rd PMB 261, Endwell, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019