Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home
326 Prospect St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-797-4612
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michael's Orthodox Church
292 Clinton St.
Binghamton, NY
- - Joseph Chalachan 95 fell asleep in the Lord on Monday morning, June 24, 2019, at the NYS Veterans Home at Oxford.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Peter, Michael and Andrew.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Sharon (Colonel David) Germain, Mark (Cynthia) Chalachan, Pani Linda (Very Rev. Thomas) Kadlec, Richard (Robin) Chalachan, Robert (Lorene) Chalachan and Gary (Diane) Chalachan.

He was a member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church. He was a retired salesclerk for Bovan's Wine & Liquor Store and a Navy veteran of WWII.

Funeral service will be offered by Very Rev. Protopresbyter James Dutko on Thursday 9:30 am at St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 292 Clinton St., Binghamton. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in Joe's memory to the patient's fund at the NYS Veterans Home, 4207 State Highway 220, Oxford, NY 13830 as a showing of gratitude from Joe's family for the excellent and compassionate care given to Joe during his stay.

Kindly share your reflections of Joe on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 25, 2019
