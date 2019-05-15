Services
Joseph Chobot
Joseph Chobot Obituary
Joseph Chobot

Susquehanna - Joseph Chobot, 96 of State Route 171, Susquehanna, PA passed away at his home on Monday, May 13, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, PA the son of the late Thomas and Anna (Horvah) Chobot.

Joseph was predeceased by his loving wife Dorothy (Ondra) Chobot; brothers Andrew, August, George and John Chobot; sisters Antonia Chobot, Ann Chobot and Stella Pocius.

He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law J. Robert & Carol Chobot, and Thomas M. & Gwyneth Chobot; brother Michael Chobot; grandchildren Jayne, Jason, Joseph, Joshua, Sarah, Sara and one predeceased grandson Michael T. Chobot; 11 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Joseph served in the United States Army during WWII as a Sargent in the 5th Army and was stationed in Italy. He moved to Susquehanna, in September of 1953 with his wife Dorothy. He worked at Singer Furniture Factory in Hallstead, PA until 1966 when he began his own Upholstery Business which he ran until his retirement in 1988. Joseph will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11am at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave. Susquehanna, PA.

Interment will be held in the St. John's Cemetery, Susquehanna, PA.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 15, 2019
