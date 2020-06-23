Joseph CriscitelloEndwell -Joseph Criscitello 87, of Endwell, born March 19, 1933 passed away on June 22, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Frank and Monarca Criscitello, his first wife, Mary Helen, his brothers Frank and Jim, sisters Pauline Criscitello and Jane Hannon. Joe is survived by his loving wife Darlene, they would be celebrating their 50th anniversary on August 22; sisters Nancy Booth and Antoinette Schaffer, sister in laws Patty Hall and Shirley Dingman of Rochester, NY; devoted children Andrea and Bob Eastman, Joseph and Helen, and Randy and Donna Parker; Grandchildren Randy, Cassandra (Will), Joseph, Chloe, Nicholas, and Helen Marie; two favorite cats Zoro and Jackie. Joe was a proud United States Marine!! He was the Owner and Principal Broker of The Joseph Criscitello company, specializing in commercial/industrial real estate services. He was a proud member of YMCA for almost 50 years and established many great relationships there. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 3 until 6pm at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY with all state required social distancing guidelines being followed. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30am on Friday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton, NY. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery with full Military Honors. Arrangements are with Albert J. DeMarco. Joe was a 1951 STAC Football MVP and was described by John Fox as, "Criscitello is listed at 158 pounds but looks more like the 68 label on his back. But there wasn't a player in the conference who could outweigh Joe in spirit, drive, and hustle." In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Binghamton YMCA.