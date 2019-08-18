|
|
Joseph Diaferio
Binghamton -
Joseph Diaferio 81,of Binghamton passed away on August 15, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Emma and Victor Diaferio; daughter Julie; sister Nancy Fox. He is survived by his loving wife Joan: children Pamela Diaferio; Susan ( Jeffrey) Sears, Timothy (Sharon) Warren; sister Teresa (Rick) Taylor; brother John (Kris) Diaferio; as well as sever nieces. Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Navy; and was a avid hunter and fisherman. He will be dearly missed. At his request, there will be no Funeral Service. Memorial donation in Joe's name may be made to a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 18, 2019