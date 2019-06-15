|
Joseph DiMascio Jr
- - Joseph DiMascio Jr., son of the late Joseph Sr. and Angelina (Lepore) DiMascio passed away on June 11, 2019. He was predeceased by his brother, Peter DiMascio, sister, Jennie DiMascio and son-in-law, Lee R. Cirba. Joe is survived by his wife, C. Sue, married for 65 wonderful years. His children, Joseph III (Bonnie) DiMascio, Susan Cirba, Judy (Michael) Darcangelo, and Jim (Sally) DiMascio. His grandchildren, Joseph IV DiMascio, Ryan DiMascio, Sara (Christopher) Frattone, John (Laura) Cirba, Katie Darcangelo, Anthony Darcangelo (Anna Adams), Andrew (Caitlin) DiMascio, Samuel (Siobhan) DiMascio, his sister, Mary Kneebis and brother-in-law, Thomas (Donna) Burnett. Along with 6 adorable great-grandchildren. Joe D. liked nothing better than fishing at the St. Lawrence River, watching the sunset from the perfect viewpoint of his camp, talking construction, puttering in his shed, and recalling his time playing football. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 10:00 am June 17, 2019. Friends may call from 9:00 am to 10:00 until time of service. A private graveside burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery 501 Fairview Ave. Johnson City, NY. Arrangements are with AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton Street Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 15 to June 16, 2019