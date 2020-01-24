|
|
Joseph E. Kilmer
Endicott - Joseph E. Kilmer 72, of Endicott, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, January 22nd 2020, at Wilson Memorial Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents; Edward and Alice (Mason) Kilmer, his sister, Catherine Robertson; and In-laws Luigi and Maria Buttino. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Bruna (Buttino) Kilmer; children, Tim and Debbie Kilmer, Jennifer and Chris Pedley, David And Kristen Lattner, Maria Kilmer. Brother-in-laws, Michael Buttino and John Robertson, Sister-in-law, Josephine Buttino. Grandchildren, Tom, Dylan, Alex, Ari, Lucas, Ella and Liam. Siblings, Ed and Emily Kilmer and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. His beloved fur grand-doggers Bella and Rémy. A special thanks to nieces (nurses) Stacie and Allison. Joe graduated from Johnson City high school and Syracuse University. He retired from Hewlett-Packard, after having over 34 years in the IT industry and was a senior computer architect for Singer-Link, GE, Dine-A-Mate and Lockheed Martin over his work history. We will miss his loving and caring heart, sense of humor, knowledge and wit. "And so on..."
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday 5 pm at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 306 Odell Avenue, Endicott. The family will receive friends at church Monday from 4 pm until Mass time at 5 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020