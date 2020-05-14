Joseph E. ThompsonJohnson City - Joseph E. Thompson passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Susquehanna Nursing Home. He was predeceased by his mother Caroline Thompson; father Jay Thompson; sisters Thelma Wood and Carol Bailey; brother Raymond Thompson. He is survived by his sister Shirley (Dick) Swartz; brother Arthur (Elaine) Thompson; the love of his life for 59 years Jennien Thompson; children John (Laurie) Thompson, of Johnson City, NY; Sheryl (Vince) Talbut, of Chenango Bridge, NY; Debra (Joe) Cavallaro of Rochester, NY; the pride and joy of his life, his 4 grandsons Vinnie Talbut II, Nathan J. Guarnere, Julian R. Guarnere and Jacob M. Thompson; many loving nieces and nephews. Joe was a truck driver for 38 years, retired from Stroehmans Bakery and a Teamster for 34 years. He also acted as a business agent, secretary and treasurer of local 693 for a period of time. He was a member of the Binghamton/Kirkwood Elks Lodge #70 (ER). Joe was also a member of the Binghamton Moose and Johnson City Eagles. In his earlier days, he had a love for Softball and organized and ran for many years the Sunday Sleeper League played at Harold Moore Park. Joe was also an avid golfer, played in many leagues for years and took great joy and pleasure after retirement organizing the annual "Thompson Family Golf Tournament" for 6 years of memories. Joe was also known as Papa, Bepa and Uncle Joey and loved by many family and friends who shared and enjoyed Joe and Jenny's Christmas Eve open house with sing-a-longs of Mitch Miller. He will always be remembered as "The first one to help anyone in need and for taking care of others." A special thank you to all the Angels at the Susquehanna Nursing Home for their amazing care of Joe this past year and a heartfelt thank you for being with him in his final hours. There will be no services at the request of the deceased.