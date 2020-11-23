1/1
Joseph Eiklor
Joseph Eiklor

Owego, NY - Joseph Eiklor, 93, of Owego, NY, born on November 1, 1927, passed from this life to Eternal Life on November 22, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Shirley (Bender) Eiklor; and his special canine companion, Lady. He was also predeceased by his parents, Leroy and Martha (Clark) Eiklor; his granddaughter, Teresa Thompson; his in-laws, Louis and Helen (Maslar) Bender; his three brothers and sisters-in-law; his wife's sister and brother-in-law, and nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.

Joe was loved by all who knew him. He had been an employee of Stackmore, Inc. in Owego for many years.

He is survived by his daughter, Debbie; his son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Nancy Eiklor; his grandchildren, Bryan and Sandy Thompson, Jamie and Renee Thompson, Danielle and Tom Waggy, Andy Eiklor, Kyle Laurinaitis; and his great grandchildren, Michael, Jamison and Max Thompson, Samantha and Katelyn Waggy, Lynnae Thompson. Joe is also survived by his "daughters" Barbara and Denny Bellis and Linda and Hank Herbst of California, and Kris and Dave Marcoccia of Owego.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life in the spring on the land where their house on Lackawanna Ave. used to stand. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Richards Funeral Home
3670 Waverly Road
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-3210
