Joseph F. Basista, Jr.
Owego - Joseph F. Basista Jr., 84, of Greenville, Pa., formerly of Owego, NY, passed away on Saturday June 1, 2019 at St. Paul's Senior Living Community in Greenville following his second battle with pancreatic cancer, a disease he beat nine years ago. Born February 12, 1935, in Amsterdam, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph F. and Josephine A. Saita Basista. He was a graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School in Amsterdam and Union College in Schenectady, NY, earning his Bachelors of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. While in college, Joe was a member of the ROTC and enlisted in the United States Air Force serving from 1957-1960 as a supply officer. He earned the rank of Captain. Upon his discharge from the Air Force, Joe went on to work at IBM-Endicott and retired in 1991 as Senior Engineering Manager of Manufacturing and Development. He worked at IBM for 32 years helping many co-workers and people around the world, and he was proud that IBM became a technological giant in the banking and computer industries. On September 23, 1961, he married his beloved wife, Margaret Hoskins, and she preceded him in death on August 17, 2003. He missed her dearly. They were both members of the First Presbyterian Church in Owego and the Lounsberry (NY) United Methodist Church. Surviving are two children; Roxanne Spaid and her husband Brian of Franklin, PA, Joseph J. Basista and his wife Sandra of Gilbert, AZ; four grandchildren, Michael Spaid and his wife Lauren of Harrison, OH, Alexander Spaid of Franklin, PA, Geoffrey Spaid of Franklin, PA, along with his fiancée Katie Scott of Wexford, PA, and Joseph A. Basista of Gilbert, AZ. Also surviving is a sister, Joanne Gascoyne and her husband Richard of Slingerlands, NY, and a close cousin, Barbara Squeglia and her husband Anthony of Tribes Hill, NY. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Basista. Arrangements are pending at this time. Interment will be made at Riverside Cemetery in Lounsberry, NY. The family thanks all of the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Paul's for all the love, care and attention given to Joe after he moved there in March, 2018. Joe wants all to know that he loved and cherished his wife and family, and all of his friends and fellow co-workers that he came in contact with throughout his life. Remember to treat others with grace and kindness, and expect nothing in return - merely pay it forward. Condolences may be sent to www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 4, 2019