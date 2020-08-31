1/1
Joseph F. Federowicz
Apalachin - Deacon Joseph F. Federowicz, left his home and went with the angels on April 8, 2020. Joseph was born February 20, 1935, the son of the late Joseph S. and Margaret E. Federowicz in Wilkes-Barre, PA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia A. Federowicz. He is survived by his children, Joseph E. Federowicz and wife, Gail Gleason, of Apalachin, Judith L. Hawkins, of Endwell, Eugene W. Federowicz, of Apalachin, Kathy A. (Paul) Korn, of Sayre, PA, Timothy J. (Debbie) Federowicz, of Endicott, and Mary Ellen (Patrick) Logan, of Ada, Michigan. His grandchildren, Eric, Kristin, Andrea, Tim, Katie, Heather, Mara, Vincent, Alex and Grace. Also surviving are his great grandchildren, Rebecca, Dylan, Austin and Lia. Joseph served in the U.S. Navy, the Navy Reserve, graduated Elmira College and St. Bernard's in Rochester. He was ordained a Permanent Deacon to the Rochester Diocese in 1982 serving St. Margaret Mary Church for many years. He retired after a long career with IBM Owego, going to work at Catholic Charities working as a counselor for teen pregnancy. Later he worked at the Elmira Psychiatric Center as part time chaplain. Being very active with St. Margaret Mary Church in Apalachin, he also was involved in Marriage Encounter, Charismatic Renewal and the Cursillo movement. He was a Hospice volunteer as well as a Hospice Chaplain at Lourdes Hospital and an active participant in a prayer and healing ministry. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, September 12th at 10:00 am at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 11th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Joseph F. Federowicz's memory to Lourdes Hospice, 4102 Vestal Road, Vestal, NY 13850. The family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to Deacon Joe's family at emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 31 to Sep. 6, 2020.
