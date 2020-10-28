Joseph F. LoretzEndwell - Joseph F. Loretz, 60, of Endwell, went to be with his Lord peacefully, surrounded by his family on Sunday, October 25th, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his father, James Loretz Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Paula (Severance) Loretz; children, Joseph Loretz, Jessica (Thomas) Burton, and Jordan Loretz; granddaughter and pride and joy, Evelyn Burton; mother, Patricia Loretz; brothers and sister, James Jr. (Theresa) Loretz, Mary Ann (Daniel) McFarland, William (Lisa) Loretz, Patrick (Dawn) Loretz, Timothy (Lori) Loretz; father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Louise Severance; brothers and sisters-in-law, Timothy (Eileen) Severance, Shelly Pope, Lori (Anthony) Mauro, Kristi (Ronald) Kurz; 26 nieces and nephews and 16 great nieces and nephews of whom he adored and inspired.Joseph was born on October 16th, 1960, and grew up in North Babylon, NY. Throughout his youth he was involved in many sports and clubs and was awarded MVP of his wrestling team. He received an Associate of Science degree in Civil Engineering from SUNY Farmingdale and a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from Utica College where he was awarded Outstanding Senior, Class of 1984. While at Utica College, Joe met the love of his life, Paula. After graduating, they were married and began their life together in Upstate New York where they raised their family. Joe worked as a Construction Project Manager at William H. Lane Inc. for 20 years. He then became the Director of Facilities & Operations at Vestal Central Schools, where he was instrumental in coordinating major district advancements and capital projects for the past 15 years. Joe also dedicated countless hours expanding and improving his beautiful home, in which he and his family created lasting memories. Joe enjoyed golfing with family and friends, exploring the Finger Lakes wine country, as well as many family vacations. He was greatly involved in his children's athletic and musical talents, which was his greatest source of pride. Joe had a strong and personal devotion to his Catholic faith and was an active member of the Church of the Holy Family, where he served as President of the Parish Council. His goal in life was to bring those he loved and cared for closer to Faith.A special thank you to the Lourdes palliative and hospice care staff for their compassionate care of Joe and his family over the past several weeks.The family will receive friends at The Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis St., Endwell, NY on Friday, Oct. 30th from 5-7 PM. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 31st at 10:00 AM at The Church of the Holy Family. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City, NY, where Joe can rest eternally amongst the scenic view that drew him to this area. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to The Church of the Holy Family or Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY.