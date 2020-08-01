Joseph F. "Smokey Joe" Tilley
Chenango Forks - Joseph F. "Smokey Joe" Tilley, 81 of Chenango Forks passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 31, 2020. Joe was born on July 8, 1939 son of the late Guy and Ida Mae Tilley. Joe was also predeceased by his brother, Guy Tilley Jr. and infant sister, Evelyn. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters, Debbie (Jim) Hulse; Sandra (Neil) Patch; Sharon (Max) Perez; son, Mark Grant, sister, Cordelia (William) Herbert; brother, Gordon (Peggy) Tilley, grandchildren, Lauri George, Kevin George, Joey (Jessica) George, Richard Hulse, Samantha (Tim) Hoskins, Lindsey ( Nathaniel) Newborn, Stacey( Jeffrey ) Barton, Nicole (George) Austin, Angela Richards and his 14 great grandchildren. Dad, Pops, Papa or Uncle Joe is loved his family, friends, coworkers and the students he transported on his bus route where he spent several years of his "retirement" working for Bernie Bus at Chenango Forks School District. Joe is remembered as being hard working, kind and always the guy with a funny, yet oddly believable story to tell. He is forever in our hearts as loving, charismatic and sometimes hard, teaching us all how to make our own way and the importance of hard work. He loved cooking for his family whether it be to celebrate the holidays or just getting together to spend time; a meal and plenty of laughter was guaranteed. Private services are under direction of Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com
. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Bluestone Lodge #338, PO Box 608, Hallstead, PA 18822. Attn: Kevin George