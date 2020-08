Our deepest condolences to the Tilley family. My husband worked with Joe as a truck driver and we always made a point when at the JC field days to support his cause and stop and chat for a bit. Joe I came to cherish as a friend. Always a smile. He will be deeply missed. May all of his family and friends remember what a great guy he was and that all tge good memories carry you through till you meet him on the other side. Good bye dear friend. In trucker words we've got it from here your shift is done.

Paula & Mike Gelunas

Coworker