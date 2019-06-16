Joseph G. Datto



Vestal - Joseph G. Datto, 85, of Vestal, NY, passed away on June 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. Joe was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on September 8, 2019. He attended St. Rose School in Carbondale, PA, and was a proud graduate of Georgetown Prep School in Gaithersburg, MD. He received his BS and MS degrees from the State University of New York at Binghamton. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1956 before joining IBM in Owego, NY, retiring in 1994 after 38 years. For many years he was an avid golfer, tennis and racquetball player. He was a member of the Southern Tier Genealogical Society and enjoyed creating and maintaining family histories. Joe was predeceased by his parents Joseph J. Datto and Elizabeth Cannon Datto of Carbondale, PA and his sisters Catherine Battle (Raymond) and Anita Wlostowski (Stanley).



Joe is surived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years Loretta Datto; three daughters Lorraine Gray (David), Lynne Datto (Phil Martin), Renee Datto (Beth Donnelly); his beloved grandchildren Lindsay Peifer (Stephen), and Austin Gray (fiancée Jessica Keech); great grandchildren Graham and Ada Peifer; special godson Russell Payne Jr.; special niece Marlene D'Aloisio; and several nieces and nephews. Dad gave us so many memories and family stories that will live on in our own families and forever keep him close. A Private Family service will be held at Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made in his name to the Vestal Public Library 320 Vestal Parkway East Vestal, NY 13850 or The Southern Tier Genealogical Society PO Box 680 Vestal, NY 13850. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 16 to June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary