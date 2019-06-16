Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
Binghamton - Joseph G. Meuchelboeck, 27, of Binghamton, passed away Thursday June 13, 2019. He was predeceased by his grandparents Ray and Shirley Knapp and Hans and Erna Meuchelboeck, and his best friend Nick Gabriel. He is survived by his loving parents Gerhard and Maria Meuchelboeck, his girl friend Lily Brown, his special friends Jake, Dion and Jordan, also several aunts, uncles, cousins and many other friends, and his two dogs Otis and Olive. He was a graduate of Binghamton Central High School Class of 2010, he attended Broome Community College and was a member of the Sons of American Legion Post #1645. He was an avid New York Yankees, New York Rangers and Green Bay Packers fan. Joe had a passion for playing Guitar, Art, Photography and Skate Boarding, he was a person who could and would always put a smile on your face. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday 3:00 pm at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott. The Family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Wednesday from 1:00 pm until time of funeral service at 3:00 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 16 to June 18, 2019
