Joseph "Jerry" Guercio
Owego - Joseph "Jerry" Guercio, April 3, 1941-November 12, 2020. Born on Staten Island, he hoped to shine shoes on the ferry when he grew up. He was a paper boy, an engineer in the space program and a research psychologist working on flight simulation. Jerry was a peacemaker and problem solver. Silly, logical, happy and kind. It was a good life and he was a good man.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public services. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com