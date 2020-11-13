1/1
Joseph "Jerry" Guercio
Joseph "Jerry" Guercio

Owego - Joseph "Jerry" Guercio, April 3, 1941-November 12, 2020. Born on Staten Island, he hoped to shine shoes on the ferry when he grew up. He was a paper boy, an engineer in the space program and a research psychologist working on flight simulation. Jerry was a peacemaker and problem solver. Silly, logical, happy and kind. It was a good life and he was a good man.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public services. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Richards Funeral Home
3670 Waverly Road
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-3210
