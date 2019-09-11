|
|
Joseph (Joey) Jr. Hazlett
Binghamton - Joe (Joey) Hazlett, 50, of Binghamton, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Gerri Hazlett; grandparents, Millie and Joseph Hazlett and Betty and Gerald Flannigan, and his aunt, Roseanne Rueffer. He is survived by his son, Ryan Anthony Hazlett; sister, Tracey Greene; nieces and nephews, Jordan Greene (Courtney), Katie Harman (Jerry), Adam Greene and Dustin Greene; great nephews, Spencer Portararo, Jerry Harman and Jantzen Harman; aunts and uncles, Roxanne and Dave Carver, Joanne and Dan Kunkle, and Diane Hazlett; cousins, Kelly (Mike) Carwell, Ryan (Julie) Hazlett and their children, Rachel and Michael, and Chris (Julie) Kunkle and their children, Danny, Owen and Phoebe; and many friends. Graveside services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Chenango Valley cemetery, Nowlan Rd. Binghamton, NY. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St., Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 11, 2019