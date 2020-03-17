|
Joseph J. Augustaitus
Longmont, CO - Joseph J Augustaitus, 75, of Longmont, Colorado died March 9, 2020 surrounded by family at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.
He was born October 23, 1944 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Susan Augustaitus.
He graduated SUNY Broome and University of Scranton with a degree in electrical engineering. He had a long career with IBM Federal Systems. In his retirement he spent time at the Tinker Mill Maker Space, teaching, creating and holding a seat on the Board of Directors.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Miller Augustaitus; sons Jason Anthony Augustaitus and Justin Tevye Augustaitus and wife Danelle; grandchildren Nina, Alex, and Anika of Australia and Tucker and Ella of Colorado; niece Suzie Deubler, Nephew Micheal Augustaitus; and several grandnieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Michael.
Cremation has been handled by Howe Mortuary. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date.
Contributions in his name can be made to The Tinker Mill https://www.tinkermill.org/donate.html or The .
Thank you to all the wonderful staff and doctors at UC Health Longs Peak Hospital and Medical Center of the Rockies.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020