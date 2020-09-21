Joseph J. Macko



Johnson City - Joseph James Macko, 94, of Johnson City, N.Y. passed away peacefully at Mercy House of the Southern Tier in Endicott on Sunday, September 19, 2020. He was predeceased by his son, James; sisters, Joan Brainard and Bernadine Richion; and parents, Catherine and Joseph. He is survived by loving wife of 71 years, Dorothy; loving son and daughter-in-law, Gary & Lorraine Macko, son, David Macko; daughter-in-law Nancy Macko, grandsons, Jason (Chelsea), Jonathan (Amber), Cameron, Graham and Morgan; and great-grandchildren, Daphne and James. He loved his grandchildren very much, always talked about them and said them kept him feeling young. Joe was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII aboard the USS Chicago and saw combat in the Pacific theater. He was employed with IBM Corp. in Endicott and retired after 37 years. Joe enjoyed his 17 years of coaching Little League and Pony League baseball in Johnson City. Joe and Dottie spent many years skiing and after retiring, traveled to Florida and loved being "beach bums." In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13790. Special thanks to the loving staff and volunteers at Mercy House whose love and extraordinary care made a difference that will never be forgotten. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 24, at St. Vincent DePaul Blessed Sacrament Church, 465 Clubhouse Rd., Vestal, NY, where family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass at 11:00 AM. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.









