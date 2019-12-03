|
Joseph J Pitarra Jr
Endicott - Joseph J Pitarra Jr,75, of Endicott passed away Saturday November 30,2019. Joe, also known as Joey, JJPJ, Firecracker Baby, and Geek was born on the 4th of July 1944 in Endicott, NY. He was the only son born to Joseph (Bucky) and Carmela (Stolfi) Pitarra. He graduated from Union-Endicott High School in 1962, and went on to Broome Community College, and SUNY-Binghamton. Joe retired from IBM in 1994 after 30 years of service. On September 2,1967, he married his sweetheart, Carolyn Jean Clegg, and together they raised two boys. Joes heart was broken when their oldest son Joe (Jody) died at the age of 17 in a tragic car accident on November 10,1987. He was also predeceased by his in-laws, Thomas and Margaret Clegg, his sister and brother-in-law Rosemarie (Andrew) Hospodor, sister-in-law Peggy (George) Rood, Phyl Rano Clegg, brother-in-law Thomas S Clegg, and his baseball nut & pinocle player brother-in-law Butch Clegg. Joe is survived by wife Carolyn, son Matthew, granddaughter Raven Pitarra. Sisters Dorothea (Sal) Schifano of Charlotte, NC, and Patti (Angelo) Rella of Schenectady, and brother -in-law Bill Clegg (Malu) of Puerto Rico.. The family will receive friends at the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home LLC,300 East Main St, Endicott Friday from 4-7PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. "I am the master of my fate:I am the captain of my soul" (Invictus)
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019