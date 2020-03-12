|
Joseph J. Ruzicka
Owego - Joseph J. Ruzicka, 85, of Owego, NY passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Mr. Ruzicka was predeceased by his parents, Joseph J. Ruzicka and Catherine Abel; sister, Marion Angelica. He is survived by his daughter, Debra Glavich and Chris Hardy; son, Joseph John Ruzicka; two grandchildren, Toni Luscher, Oliva Ruzicka; great-grandson, Connor; brother, Frank Ruzicka. Life Celebration services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego. Condolences may be made to Joseph's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020