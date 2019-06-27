Joseph J. Savelli



Joseph J. Savelli, 81 of Binghamton, NY entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Born August 24, 1937 in Swoyersville, P.A., he was the son of the late Giovanni and Giacomina Martina Martini Savelli. He was employed by Singer Link Binghamton N.Y. for 30+ years as well as CAE Link Hughes Training Inc., Irving TX. Joe was an avid golfer and participated in the Link and Wild Cat golf leagues. Joe especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Jean (Patsko)Savelli, his brothers Gino and Lado; and sisters, Nellie Vozniak and Elda Pisaneschi. He is survived by his children, a daughter, Joyce and Larry Hanrahan, Conklin, N.Y.; and two sons, John and Mary Savelli, Chenango Bridge, N.Y., Joseph and Jennifer Savelli, Apalachin, N.Y. ; 6 grandchildren Maura and Ethan Hanrahan, Samuel J. (Elizabeth) Savelli, Kathleen A. (Brian) Savelli-Keefe, Nathan J. Savelli and Kaden Savelli. The family would like to thank Dr. Mohammed Quasem UHS Nephrology, the nursing staff at Fresenius Kidney Care, Dr. Kevin Gallagher, UHS Primary Care, Dr. Yarkoni and staff, UHS Cardiology and the staff in the CICCU unit at UHS Wilson Medical Center for the care and support provided to our father. Relatives and friends may join his family for visitation and remembrances Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at St. Paul's Church in Binghamton N.Y. A funeral mass will follow at 10:00 am at the church. Burial will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of floral tributes, the family requests that memorial contributions in our parent's memory of Joseph & Jean Savelli to The Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, N.Y. 13760. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 27, 2019