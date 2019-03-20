Joseph J. Scalzo, Jr.



Leesburg, FL - Joseph J. Scalzo, Jr., 63, of Leesburg, FL entered into rest on December 5, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Marion Scalzo; a son, Casey Scalzo; his siblings, Nancy DeShay, Douglas and Dot Scalzo, Susan and Paul Mondolfi, Mark and Cathy Scalzo, Barbara and Gary Adams, Daniel and Arlene Scalzo, and James and Brenda Scalzo; and numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was the son of Betty J. Scalzo and the late, Joseph J. Scalzo, Sr. Joe was employed with Hayes Packaging as a meat cutter. He was also a supervisor in Florida with a contracting company that buried cable. Joe was a commercial truck driver for almost a decade. He enjoyed cooking, loved his pets, dogs, birds, and even a squirrel. Joe never had a cross thing to say about other people. He was always positive and upbeat. Joe loved staying in touch with his family daily. A committal service will be held at a later date, along with his mother, Betty J. Scalzo in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 20, 2019