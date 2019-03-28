Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. James Church
131 Main St.
Johnson City, NY
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Church
131 Main St.
Johnson City, NY
Johnson City - Joseph (Jacoby) Jakubowicz, 69 of Johnson City, NY passed surrounded by his family Sunday March 24, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Stanley and Anna Jakubowicz and his brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Janet (Schick) Jakubowicz. He is survived by his sons Cody and Brandon Jakubowicz; his twin sister, Mary Ann Pochily; granddaughter, Abagail Jakubowicz; his niece, Carol Barker (Tommy); nephews, Gary Pochily (Mur), Michael Jakubowicz and great niece, Taylar; his special cousins Gary and Kathy Strong; his best friend, Ron Brock and his portly pup Zeva. Joe graduated from JCHS in 1967 and he worked for the A&P Foodstore, Binghamton, State Hospital and after retiring opened The Riverwalk Gym at 5am daily. Special memories of "Uncle Joey" are his love of antiquing, refinishing furniture, and his quick witted humor and colorful language. The family will receive friends on Friday from 9:30am until 10:30am at St. James Church, 131 Main St., Johnson City. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30am with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 28, 2019
