Joseph John Burdick



Dunedin, FL - Joseph John Burdick, 54 passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 15, 2020 at his home in Dunedin, FL.



Joe was born in Susquehanna, PA on December 12, 1965. He attended St. John's School and graduated from Susquehanna Community School in 1983. He then moved to Syracuse, NY where he received an Associate's Degree from CCBI and then went to St. Joseph's School of Nursing from where he graduated in 1996; then to SUNY Syracuse where he earned his BS in Nursing and later his Master's Degree. He was a licensed Nurse Practitioner in both New York and Florida. He was employed at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, NY from 1993-2019 when he relocated to Dunedin, FL.



He is survived by his loving parents Warner & Peg Burdick of Susquehanna, PA; his brothers and sisters-in-law David & Robin Burdick of Thompson, PA, Chip & Kim Burdick of Melrose, PA; his sisters and brothers-in-law Patricia & Steve Lynch of Susquehanna, PA and Barbara & Anthony Fiore of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; he is also survived by uncles John & Mary Brown, Gary Burdick of Binghamton, NY and Joseph & Cindy Burdick of Greene, NY; his aunts Marilyn & Jack Wanatt and Rosemary & Cleon Lloyd; also 4 nephews, 2 nieces and 2 great nephews and 2 great nieces and many cousins from the Brown and Burdick families.



Joe was a very giving person and was involved with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the American Red Cross and the Ronald McDonald House.



Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic restrictions, there will be no public services at this time. A private interment will be held at Lanesboro Cemetery, Susquehanna, PA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 6320 Fly Road, East Syracuse, NY.



Arrangements by Hennessey's Funeral Home, Inc. Susquehanna, PA.









