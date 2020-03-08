|
Joseph Kicsak, Sr.
Johnson City - Joseph (Poppy) Kicsak Sr. (90) was called home on March 7, 2020. Born in Endicott, NY on November 5, 1929, he was predeceased by his parents Michael and Julia Kicsak, brothers Paul, John, John, George, Mikey, sisters Mary, Julia, and Helen, as well as sons Michael and Christopher. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Elgie (Begeal), two sons Edward (Bethann) and Joseph Jr. (Sue) Kicsak, three daughters Annette (Steve) Viengkham, Kathleen (Michael) Baumgartner, and Julia (Yigal) Yosef as well as 17 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was the owner and operator of K & B Concrete Inc. for over 40 years. He poured foundations for hundreds of homes in the Southern Tier. He was a gentleman farmer, raising beef cattle on the family homestead. He loved the outdoors, often enjoying the wildlife of deer and wild turkeys in his backyard. In the summer, he could be found on his tractor haying as well as planting and tending to his garden and apple trees. In the fall, he loved to hunt deer as well as pick papinky mushrooms. In his youth, he had a milk run, and on Sundays, he would participate in family games of whiffle ball, volleyball, and kickball while listening to polkas or his favorite baseball team, the New York Yankees, on the radio. Later in life, he could be found at all of his kid's, grandkid's and great-grandkid's events: concerts, sports, awards, and graduations. He is a long-time member of St. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church of Endicott, NY. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by his wife, family and friends. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday 10:30 AM at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY with the Rev. Fr. Peter Tomas, Pastor of his church officiating. Burial will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4 to 7 PM. The Rev. Fr. Peter Tomas will hold a Panachida Service Tuesday 6:30 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Lourdes Hospice 4102 Vestal Rd. Vestal, NY 13850.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020