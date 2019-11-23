Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
801 Main Street
Vestal, NY
Apalachin - Joseph L. Purdy, Jr., 72, of Apalachin, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 and is now at peace after a long illness. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Jean Purdy and his brother, Richard. He is survived by his loving and caring wife of nearly 52 years, Allyson; his sons, Keith (Miriam), Michael (Julie), and Jason (Danielle); grandchildren, Cameron, Emma, Evan, Nathan, Natalie, Aila, and Ian; siblings, Jean, Patrick, and Pamela (Dave); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Butch and Jo Cross, as well as several nieces and nephews. Joseph served in the Army Security Agency during the Vietnam war and has maintained lifelong friendships with his fellow servicemen. He retired from IBM after close to 30 years of employment. As a lifelong volunteer, he gave time to the Endwell Fire Dept., Vestal Fire Dept., St. Francis Inn in Philadelphia and Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Vestal. A Funeral Mass for Joseph will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main Street, Vestal. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 E. Main Street, Endicott, Monday from 4-6 PM. In keeping with Joseph's volunteer spirit, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Our Lady of Sorrows Food Pantry.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
