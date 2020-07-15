Joseph Lee Barnett, Sr.

Joseph Lee Barnett, age 60, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Joe peacefully transitioned from this terrestrial home to the celestial home in Heaven. Joe was predeceased by his parents the late Rev. Major and Alma Barnett, and brother Johnnie. Joe is survived by his wife, (Patty) who has been his best friend and childhood sweetheart. Joe is also survived by his children, Joseph (Christina) Edwards, Shirley Brittle (Glenn), Joseph Jr. (Courtnie), Jeremy (Cynthia). Joe had six grandchildren, Brian, Kre, Hadyn, Jadyn, Anthony, and Journie. Joe is also survived by his siblings, Lucy Barnett, Dorothy Barnett, Rev. Alan Barnett, Nelson Barnett, Clara Barnett, Marguerite and Kent Kennedy, Robert Barnett, Dr. Major and Ellen Barnett, Rev. Frank and Portia Barnett, Adam and Debbie Barnett, Cynthia and Nathan Chester, all who loved him so much. Joe had many Nieces, Nephews and friends who will miss "Uncle Joe".

Joe was raised in Binghamton, he was educated in Broome County, attended Columbus Elementary, East Middle, and North High School back in the good old days. Joe attended Broome Community College and was veteran of the U.S. Army. Joe was living his best life. He was closer to God than ever and this brought him closer to his Family. He enjoyed living in Myrtle Beach, SC, and he loved cruising the Caribbean, Mexico, and Aruba. Joe loved good old school music, and attending concerts featuring Aaron Neville, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly. Joe was adored by his family and friends and will be missed forever.

Joe has gone to a place where there will be no more Tears, No more Pain, No more Trials and Tribulations; A Place where travelers are known not to return, to a Home Not made by hands Eternal in the Heavens'. A place where every day will be like Sunday. Bro. Joseph L. Barnett is now resting in his Heavenly Home where he was greeted by the Master with these Words



"Well Done Thy Good and Faithful Servant"



A memorial will be held 7/25/20 at Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, 308 Main Street, Johnson City, NY, with Bishop Mario Williams officiating. Family will receive visitors from 11 am- 12 pm, with service to follow 12 pm- 3 pm. A private interment will proceed at a later date. Guests must wear masks and practice social distancing. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Charleston VAMC, for the excellent care provided to Joe through his brave battle with cancer.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store