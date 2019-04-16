|
|
Joseph M. Andrascik
- - Joseph M. Andrascik 83 fell asleep in the Lord on Friday evening, April 12, 2019 at General Hospital.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of fifty-seven years Lois J. (Renczkowski) Andrascik, his daughter Laura (Steven) Riekert, his son, Paul Andrascik, his three granddaughters, Hailey, Samantha and Sky and several nieces and nephews.
He was a member of Dormition of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church. He was a retired employee of NYSEG. He was a Navy veteran.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-7PM at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect Street, Binghamton, where Very Rev. Ilya Gotlinsky will conduct a prayer service at 6:30pm. A funeral service will be offered on Wednesday at 10am at the funeral home with Rev. Ilya Gotlinsky officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers kindly consider contributing in Joe's memory to National Down Syndrome Society, 8 E 41st Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017
Kindly share your reflections of Joe on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019