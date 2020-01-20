Services
Joseph M. Kapral Sr.

Joseph M. Kapral Sr. Obituary
Joseph M Kapral Sr.

Kirkwood - Joseph Michael Kapral Sr. US Army Retired. Joe passed peacefully on to his eternal rest Sunday January 19, 2020. Born August 23 1930, he was the last of his family's first generation born in this country. He was predeceased by his son, Joseph Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Jane (Arnold), his children Rebecca (Scott) Somers of Vestal, Catherine Eberly (David Coletta) of Port Crane, Paul (Rochelle) Kapral of Kirkwood, Stephen (Tammy) Kapral of Peyton Co. and daughter-in-law Maria Bracaglia Kapral of Endicott. He has also nine grandchildren; Dennis Jr., Jason(Stacey), Joby(Lauren) and Nicholas (Sara Oxx) Eberly, Enrica Kapral, Andrew, Alexander and Shaina Kapral,John Bawi and three great grandchildren, Brayden, Kinsley and Camden. Joe served 20 years in the Army and is a Korean War veteran. He continued service as a longtime member of the Five Mile Point Fire Co. He enjoyed family gatherings, was immensely proud of his grandchildren and greatly enjoyed being around his great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 12pm until 1pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Service will follow at 1pm. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in Chenango Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Joe's memory to the Five Mile Point Fire Company or the Veteran's . The family also extends a thank you to the staff at Vestal Park for the compassionate care afforded Joe and the kindness extended to his family during his stay.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020
