Joseph M. Serbin Jr.
Joseph M. Serbin, Jr.

Joseph M. Serbin, Jr., 65, passed away September 27, 2020. He was predeceased by parents, Joseph Sr. And Frances Serbin.

He is survived by wife, Marlene, step-son Brett (wife) Caryn Ramsey and his three precious granddaughters: Brooklyn, Aria, Aiyana;

Sister Sue Ellen (husband) Anthony Miller; Elizabeth (Ethan) Mellen, children daphne and Owen; mary miller and several cousins.

Memorial mass will be offered Saturday October 10, 2020 11 am, St Vincent DePaul blessed Sacrament Church, Vestal, NY. Per Joe's request there will not be calling hours. In loving memory of Joe, flowers and/or contributions to 'every dog's dream rescue, Inc' are equally welcome.

https://www.flipcause.com/secure/donate/OTM5MDk=




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St Vincent DePaul blessed Sacrament Church
