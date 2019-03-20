Services
St Stephen's Martyr Cthlc Chr
16701 S St
Omaha, NE 68135
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
16701 S. St.
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
16701 S. St.
Joseph M. "Joe" Tiesi

Joseph M. "Joe" Tiesi

Omaha, NE - Age 90 years of Omaha, formerly of Binghamton, New York. Survived by: Anna Tiesi, wife of 62 years, Ann Sons: Michael Tiesi & wife Jeremy, William Tiesi & wife Heather Grandchildren: Andrew, Sara, Paige, Emery 6 Great Grandchildren Brother Frank Tiesi

Funeral Mass: Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00am, with visitation one hour prior to the service, all at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church ((16701 S. St.)

Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to CHI Health Hospice. To leave a condolence, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 20, 2019
