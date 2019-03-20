|
|
Joseph M. "Joe" Tiesi
Omaha, NE - Age 90 years of Omaha, formerly of Binghamton, New York. Survived by: Anna Tiesi, wife of 62 years, Ann Sons: Michael Tiesi & wife Jeremy, William Tiesi & wife Heather Grandchildren: Andrew, Sara, Paige, Emery 6 Great Grandchildren Brother Frank Tiesi
Funeral Mass: Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00am, with visitation one hour prior to the service, all at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church ((16701 S. St.)
Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to CHI Health Hospice. To leave a condolence, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 20, 2019